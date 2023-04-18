Golfers have the opportunity to play at the prestigious Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club when the Brian House Golf Day returns next month.

As well as taking on the course where Open winners have celebrated victory, teams will be playing to raise vital funds for the only children’s hospice on the Fylde coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Law, chairman of trustees at Brian House and men’s captain at Royal Lytham, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our popular Golf Day event back to Lytham for 2023 and welcoming teams as they play on one of Great Britain’s most iconic golf courses.

South Africa's Ernie Els lifts the Claret Jug and celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in 2012

Most Popular

“As the children’s hospice for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, our work at Brian House has never been more important for the exceptional children we have the privilege to care for. That’s why events like our charity golf day at the prestigious Open Golf Championship venue are so important to us.”

The event has so far raised more than £22,000 for the Bispham-based charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth Brian House Golf Day takes place on Thursday, May 25. A four-ball team entry includes a place in the 18-hole competition, gifts bags for the whole team, golf clinic, three-course evening dinner with drinks reception and a prize presentation with a special guest speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be opportunities for tips from the pros at Royal Lytham as well as prizes. Visit www.brianhouse.org.uk/golfday