Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club: Follow in footsteps of sporting legends Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els, Tony Jacklin and Bobby Jones in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice

If you’d like to walk the fairway in the footsteps of golfing greats like Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els, Tony Jacklin, Tiger Woods and Bobby Jones, then this could be your chance.

By Julia Bennett
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

Golfers have the opportunity to play at the prestigious Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club when the Brian House Golf Day returns next month.

As well as taking on the course where Open winners have celebrated victory, teams will be playing to raise vital funds for the only children’s hospice on the Fylde coast.

Nigel Law, chairman of trustees at Brian House and men’s captain at Royal Lytham, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our popular Golf Day event back to Lytham for 2023 and welcoming teams as they play on one of Great Britain’s most iconic golf courses.

South Africa's Ernie Els lifts the Claret Jug and celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in 2012South Africa's Ernie Els lifts the Claret Jug and celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in 2012
    “As the children’s hospice for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, our work at Brian House has never been more important for the exceptional children we have the privilege to care for. That’s why events like our charity golf day at the prestigious Open Golf Championship venue are so important to us.”

    The event has so far raised more than £22,000 for the Bispham-based charity.

    The fourth Brian House Golf Day takes place on Thursday, May 25. A four-ball team entry includes a place in the 18-hole competition, gifts bags for the whole team, golf clinic, three-course evening dinner with drinks reception and a prize presentation with a special guest speaker.

    There will be opportunities for tips from the pros at Royal Lytham as well as prizes. Visit www.brianhouse.org.uk/golfday

    The Brian House Golf Day takes place on Thursday, May 25 at the prestigious Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf ClubThe Brian House Golf Day takes place on Thursday, May 25 at the prestigious Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club
