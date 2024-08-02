Ridgeway Farm in Blackpool announces launch of its biggest and most intricate Maize Maze to date
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday, August 3 marks the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
This year's unique maze pays special tribute to the Lytham RNLI boat station, incorporating a stunning bridge that offers breathtaking views of the rural Fylde countryside.
There are also engaging interactive games that promise fun and adventure for visitors of all ages.
Helen, at Ridgeway Farm, said: “We are incredibly excited about this year’s Maize Maze and our summer activities.
“The maze is a wonderful way to honour the RNLI’s 200 years of service, and we can’t wait for visitors to enjoy the unique challenges and beautiful views it offers.
“Our August events are designed to provide memorable experiences for families, ensuring everyone has a fantastic time.”
As well as the maze, the Ridgeway Farm on Peel Road will also host a variety of activities in August that cater to all interests:
Messy Mondays
Kickstart your week with sensory play sessions designed for all ages.
Dive into a world of exploration and creativity every Monday.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Ridgeway Farm for Farm Walks and experience the beauty of nature first-hand.
Explore the farm's scenic trails and discover the diverse flora and fauna that call Ridgeway Farm home.
Mini Farmer Thursdays
Back by popular demand, Mini Farmer sessions with Farmer Helen will continue every Thursday.
These hands-on sessions offer children the chance to experience farm life, learn about animal care, and engage in farming activities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.