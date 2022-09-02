Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place over September 3 and 4 at The Villa Wrea Green on Moss Side Lane.

Last year’s inaugural event raised more than £26,000 for local charities including North West Air ambulance, Blood Bikes, and Trinity Hospice.

The fair will be open between 10am and 5pm over both days.

Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair at The Villa Wrea Green

Alan Wilman, spokesman, said: “Following the tremendous support and success of last year’s Steam Fair, we are now preparing for our second event at The Villa Wrea Green.”

Visitors will have the chance to see steam vehicles, enjoy entertainment, shows, and hospitality alongside an array of stalls.

Vintage tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, and stationary engines will be on display.

There will also be a fun fair for families.

The Saturday night will see entertainment from The Houghton Weavers.