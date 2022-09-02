Return of Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair at The Villa Wrea Green
This weekend will see the return of Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary’s Steam Fair.
The event will take place over September 3 and 4 at The Villa Wrea Green on Moss Side Lane.
Last year’s inaugural event raised more than £26,000 for local charities including North West Air ambulance, Blood Bikes, and Trinity Hospice.
The fair will be open between 10am and 5pm over both days.
Most Popular
Alan Wilman, spokesman, said: “Following the tremendous support and success of last year’s Steam Fair, we are now preparing for our second event at The Villa Wrea Green.”
Visitors will have the chance to see steam vehicles, enjoy entertainment, shows, and hospitality alongside an array of stalls.
Vintage tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, and stationary engines will be on display.
There will also be a fun fair for families.
The Saturday night will see entertainment from The Houghton Weavers.
Admission costs £10 for adults and £3 for children aged 11 and over. Under 11s go free.