The event has taken place at Old Links Golf Club since its inception in 2013 as part of the St George’s Day Festival and has so far raised more than £80,000 for charity.

After a hiatus caused by the pandemic, it is set to return in April as a stand-alone event and organisers are hoping to reach a massive £100,000 milestone.

Organisers Mick Threlfall, of Threlfall Transport Ltd, and Mark Leech, operations director at Ribby Hall Village, have chosen to support ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and Pear Tree Holiday Club as well as Trinity Hospice.

A team of golfers enjoy the St George’s Charity Golf Day in 2019 Credit: Peter Heyworth

More than 160 players are already signed up to tee off in various challenges throughout the day, which is sponsored by David Haythornthwaite, of The Tangerine Group, based in Lytham, but Mick says there is plenty of room for more.

“The last couple of years have only made us more determined to hit £100,000 this year,” he added.

“Our chosen charities all offer such a lifeline in their own ways, and this is something they wouldn’t be able to do without events like ours, and we are immensely proud to be involved.

“We want as many people there as possible on the day, playing for prizes including a car and having fun all for three very important charities.”

Trinity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “We are so pleased that the St George’s Charity Golf Day is making a very welcome return and we’re incredibly grateful that Trinity has once again been chosen as one of the benefitting charities.

“The organisers have set themselves a high target, but we know their determination will absolutely make this event a resounding success. Every single penny raised at this wonderful event will make such a difference to these incredible charities.

“At Trinity, it will help us to provide outstanding hospice care and support to patients and families Fylde coast wherever they are, day and night.”

The St George’s Charity Golf Day will be held on Thursday, April 21. Anyone who wants to join the event, or local businesses who are able to provide sponsorship and raffle prizes, should email [email protected] or [email protected]