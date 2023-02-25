News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Red Arrows will return to Blackpool Air Show for both days of hugely popular free event

The world famous Red Arrows display team will return to Blackpool this summer to perform on both days of the annual Air Show.

By Julia Bennett
12 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 10:42am

Here’s all you need to know:

When will the Red Arrows display team be in Blackpool?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Save the date! The Red Arrows will perform at Blackpool Air Show on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The Red Arrows in the skies above Blackpool
Most Popular

    They will be joined by the RAF Typhoon Display Team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight who are also confirmed for both days of the free event.

    Bumper crowds

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Last year, the Air Show was one of the region’s biggest events, attracting an estimated 250,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.

    The Red Arrows, one of the world's foremost aerial aerobatic display teams will perform high above the seafront opposite The Blackpool Tower.

    Amazing flying machines

    The weekend show will also feature a whole host of incredible flying machines with the full programme of civil and military aircraft to be confirmed in coming weeks.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To complement the aerial programme, there will be plenty to see and do on the ground with a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions in the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland.

    ‘Extraordinary pulling power’

    A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Red Arrows will perform on both days of our Air Show for a second consecutive year.

    “Last year’s event demonstrated the extraordinary pulling power of not just the Reds, but also the magnificent Typhoon display team and Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It promises to be another very special weekend in what is an action-packed calendar of free events in Blackpool this year.”

    For further information and to book accommodation and other entertainment during your stay in Blackpool go to www.visitblackpool.com.

    Red ArrowsBlackpoolBlackpool Tower