The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, were in the resort this weekend to take part in Blackpool’s annual Air Show where they wowed visitors for two days running with their remarkable, synchronised, flying routines in their Hawk jets.

But the team, made up of pilots, engineers and support team staff with front-line operational experience, took time out before their spectacular display to meet fans and pose for photos before enjoying a turn on some of the park’s rides.

The Pleasure Beach is home to the UK’s only ride themed around the famous display team – so naturally the Red Arrows headed to the ride to try it out for themselves and experience its spins, twists and turns.

Red Arrows team try out the Red Arrows Skyforce ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

It was all smiles as they experienced the ride, all wearing their trademark red flying suits which co-ordinated nicely with the ride.

Red Arrows Skyforce sits in the shadow of the Big One rollercoaster. The 72ft high, 12-seat white-knuckle ride takes pilots on a 360-degree tour of the skies. Stepping into their cockpit, guests take control of the aeroplane and spin, glide and take formation in their very own display.

Thousands of people flocked to the coast as Blackpool Air Show returned on one of the hottest weekends this year.

The hugely popular event saw the Typhoon kick the proceedings off on both Saturday and Sunday followed by a packed schedule of performances by the world’s finest aircraft including the unmistakable Chinook, Spitfire, wingwalkers and Red Arrows.

Onlookers had their eyes to the skies to take in the breathtaking acrobatics and stunning formations, including the Red Arrows often in their trademark Diamond Nine shape with combinations of close formations and precision flying.

Family owned and run since it first opened back in 1896, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the world’s most ride intensive amusement park and is open until Sunday November 27.

Please visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com for information on dates and times.

