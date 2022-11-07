News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Record turnout at Poulton’s 'best ever' Bonfire Night

The skies above Poulton dazzled as a record turnout enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display by the market town’s Rotarians at the weekend.

By Julia Bennett
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:19pm

Saturday marked Poulton-le-Fylde Rotary’s 36th Bonfire and Fireworks annual event, and after a break of three years as a result of the pandemic it was warmly welcomed by townsfolk with a record turnout of more than 4,000 people enjoying the night.

Wyre Mayor Coun Julie Robinson ‘lit’ the fireworks after the bonfire had been fired and entertainment was provided by Trident Party Trio.

Poulton Rotary President Mike Kemp thanked the team members for their hard work organising the event, which visitors described as “the best bonfire ever.”

The evening raised money for charities including Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Stroke Association.

1. Poulton Rotary Bonfire

Poulton Rotary Bonfire chairman Roger Critchley flags down the city bus passengers Jessica Flitcroft and Ellie Williams, from Carleton

Photo: Poulton Rotary

Photo Sales

2. Poulton Rotary Bonfire

Poulton Rotary Bonfire chairman Roger Critchley checks out one of the rides

Photo: Poulton Rotary

Photo Sales

3. Poulton Rotary Bonfire

Visitors to Poulton Bonfire Night stop off at the drinks stall run by Rotarians

Photo: Poulton Rotary

Photo Sales

4. Poulton Rotary Bonfire

Wyre Mayor Julie Robinson was assisted by young visitor Hattie to light the fireworks

Photo: Poulton Rotary

Photo Sales
PoultonRotarians
Next Page
Page 1 of 2