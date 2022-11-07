Record turnout at Poulton’s 'best ever' Bonfire Night
The skies above Poulton dazzled as a record turnout enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display by the market town’s Rotarians at the weekend.
Saturday marked Poulton-le-Fylde Rotary’s 36th Bonfire and Fireworks annual event, and after a break of three years as a result of the pandemic it was warmly welcomed by townsfolk with a record turnout of more than 4,000 people enjoying the night.
Wyre Mayor Coun Julie Robinson ‘lit’ the fireworks after the bonfire had been fired and entertainment was provided by Trident Party Trio.
Poulton Rotary President Mike Kemp thanked the team members for their hard work organising the event, which visitors described as “the best bonfire ever.”
The evening raised money for charities including Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Stroke Association.