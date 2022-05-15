Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Try a game of Royal Guess Who?

As Blackpool gets ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here’s a great party game to make your street party or family gathering fit for a royal.

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 3:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:24 pm

It’s called Royal Guess Who? Both players start with a board, each filled with royal family members facing upwards, and select a mystery character card, of which only they can see.

Players take turns asking yes or no questions in order to guess which mystery card their opponent has, for example, did they marry a royal? Are they wearing glasses? Do they have children? Those that do not apply are flipped face-down, leaving the remaining characters face-up.

Once a player thinks they know which card their opponent has, they have one chance to guess who it is. If a player guesses the card incorrectly, they lose.

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II

You’ll have to do a little preparation – but it only means finding suitable pictures of your favourite royals and mystery characters.

