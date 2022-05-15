Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Try a game of Royal Guess Who?

It’s called Royal Guess Who? Both players start with a board, each filled with royal family members facing upwards, and select a mystery character card, of which only they can see.

Players take turns asking yes or no questions in order to guess which mystery card their opponent has, for example, did they marry a royal? Are they wearing glasses? Do they have children? Those that do not apply are flipped face-down, leaving the remaining characters face-up.

Once a player thinks they know which card their opponent has, they have one chance to guess who it is. If a player guesses the card incorrectly, they lose.

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II