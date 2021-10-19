Lowther Gardens' Pumpkins in the Park starts on Saturday and promises to have something for the whole family to enjoy. The week long event will see a roller coaster, a chance to slide the Helter Skelter, take a spin on the Ferris wheel or scare yourself silly on the ghoulish ghost train.

You can pick pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, join our guides on the Lancastrian ghost trail or watch monstrous movies at the Drive-in Cinema.

Every day there will be something different to enjoy and entry to the park is frighteningly free.

Lots of spooky Halloween fun at Lowther Pavilion, starting on Saturday (23rd)

At 6.30pm every evening there’ll be a light-up parade of fire breathers, giant puppets and everything that glows.