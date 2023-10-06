3 . Ridgeway Farm

Ridgeway Farms fifth Pumpkin Festival is back. Get your wellies at the ready, meet the animals and take a walk to the Pumpkin Patch and choose your very own Pumpkin, before decorating it at the autumnal themed Orchard. The Pumpkin Festival starts on October 15, running each weekend and during half term right up until October 29, with session times running hourly each day. Everyone needs a ticket. Early bird tickets are priced from £7.50 for adults and £8.95 for children (walking age upwards). Photo: Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe