A professional cast will tell the true tale of William Harwood and Richard Fitzgerald. In 1832, the despicable pair were sentenced to six months in Preston Gaol for the abhorrent crime of digging up and stealing the freshly buried bodies of Henry Nuttall and a ten-year-old boy, and selling them for dissection.

Body Snatchers runs from 24 June until 4 September 2022.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, said: “The new Body Snatchers show is terrifyingly good! As with all our shows it revisits the region's gruesome history and the talented cast of actors tell the story of two real life grave robbers in an entertaining and interactive way. If you are brave enough and want a laugh with your mates, I’d recommend booking tickets as it is showing for a limited time only.”

Blackpool Dungeon Bodysnatchers shoot, Blackpool, UK, Picture date: Monday June 20, 2022. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin

The new show will feature alongside the permanent live shows including the Pendle Witches, The Torturer and Dark Chapel, each telling the story of Lancashire’s dark historical past. Those who dare, will descend into the depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon by the medieval lift and make their way through the specially designed sets, each with special effects and scary story telling from the professional cast. The finale is a ride on the long drop, and for those who can stomach it, a tipple in The Red Lion, a dodgy pub of 1896.

For further information about The Blackpool Tower Dungeon and to book tickets, visit: www.thedungeons.com/blackpool