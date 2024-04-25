Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A line-up of events to suit all ages and tastes has been announced for the first ever Spot On Festival in Poulton.

Taking place between June 14 and 16, the festival will be full of live performances for all ages; some free, some ticketed, plus an artisan makers market.

The event will be hosted by Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall, the medieval Parish Church and the welcoming Library as well as unexpected places and spaces around the town centre.

Opening the festival on June 14 will be Monster Ceilidh Band (Credit: Georgia Claire Photography)

Robert Howell, Director, Culturapedia: Spot On Festival, said: “After nearly thirty years of bringing professional performing arts to village halls and libraries across Lancashire, Spot On and Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall bring you the first Spot On Festival.

“All the goodness of Spot On and more crammed into one weekend in the historic market town of Poulton-le-Fylde.”

Opening the festival on June 14 will be Monster Ceilidh Band who ramp up traditional folk with smelting riffs, massive chords and intense electronics from some of the UK’s finest folk musicians.

Other acts will include Eastern Canadian folk band Rum Ragged, Meraki Duo, down to earth soprano and more.

Bringing the festival to a close, the popular Swing Commanders will present their take on well-crafted songs from the ‘30s to the ‘50s, from American Songbook classics to Western Swing and Novelty songs; overlaying these with lush vocal harmonies and hot solos.

Other acts will include Sohan Kailey, Rum Ragged and the Swing Commanders (Credit: Rang-Zeb Rango Hussain/ David Howells and Ian Vargas)

Elsewhere in the festival programme there’s plenty for young audiences and families, with Ten in the Bed celebrating the power of imaginary play; Gemma Bond, the Pirate Princess searching for a safe space to land in a children’s outdoor pole-theatre show, and Splat! - a funny show about art and creativity.

Spread over the Community Hall, Library, Booths, St Chads and the Marketplace Festival Stage, this is a welcoming festival for everyone, with a wide variety of events.

Between shows, the Marketplace Festival Stage, hosted on June 15 by Coastal Radio’s Scott Gallagher, will be home to local talent, with a wide variety of community groups performing, showing grass-roots arts and culture at its best.

There will be plenty to do for young audiences and families (Credit: Justin Thomas)

To make this all happen, Spot On are calling out for volunteers for support.

If you think you could offer your skills, time and enthusiasm to make friends and have a great experience, email [email protected].

Spot On, run by Culturapedia, is Lancashire’s rural and library-touring theatre network.

They promote more than 50 shows a year, but this is the first time they’ve held a festival of this scale over a weekend.