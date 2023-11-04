News you can trust since 1873
Popular Lytham Round Table fireworks display set to wow visitors at Fylde Rugby Club this Bonfire Night

A popular fireworks display which raises money for charity is set to wow visitors at Fylde Rugby Club this Bonfire Night – here’s everything you need to know.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
What day is the fireworks display?

The fireworks display will take place on Bonfire Night (Sunday, November 5).

Where is it taking place?

A popular fireworks display which raises money for charity is set to wow visitors in Lytham St Annes (Credit: Elisha Terada)A popular fireworks display which raises money for charity is set to wow visitors in Lytham St Annes (Credit: Elisha Terada)
A popular fireworks display which raises money for charity is set to wow visitors in Lytham St Annes (Credit: Elisha Terada)
    The display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4EL.

    What time do the fireworks start?

    Gates open at 5.30pm and the fireworks display will start at approximately 7.30pm.

    There will also be refreshments and a fairground for people to enjoy.

    he display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road (Credit: Google)he display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road (Credit: Google)
    he display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road (Credit: Google)
    How much are the tickets?

    Tickets cost £5 on the night or £3.50 if pre-purchased. Tickets for a family of four cost £17.

    This display is put on by the Lytham Round Table and is their main fundraiser for the year

    All proceeds go to charitable and good causes in the local community.

    No dogs or sparklers are allowed.

    Where can discounted tickets be purchased?

    A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available from:

    - Gigli’s St Albans road in St Annes.

    - Kelly’s Convenience Store in Ansdell.

    - Crofts newsagents at Warton Street Lytham.

    - Fylde Rugby Club

