Popular Lytham Round Table fireworks display set to wow visitors at Fylde Rugby Club this Bonfire Night
What day is the fireworks display?
The fireworks display will take place on Bonfire Night (Sunday, November 5).
Where is it taking place?
The display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4EL.
What time do the fireworks start?
Gates open at 5.30pm and the fireworks display will start at approximately 7.30pm.
There will also be refreshments and a fairground for people to enjoy.
How much are the tickets?
Tickets cost £5 on the night or £3.50 if pre-purchased. Tickets for a family of four cost £17.
This display is put on by the Lytham Round Table and is their main fundraiser for the year
All proceeds go to charitable and good causes in the local community.
No dogs or sparklers are allowed.
Where can discounted tickets be purchased?
A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available from:
- Gigli’s St Albans road in St Annes.
- Kelly’s Convenience Store in Ansdell.
- Crofts newsagents at Warton Street Lytham.
- Fylde Rugby Club