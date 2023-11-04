A popular fireworks display which raises money for charity is set to wow visitors at Fylde Rugby Club this Bonfire Night – here’s everything you need to know.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What day is the fireworks display?

The fireworks display will take place on Bonfire Night (Sunday, November 5).

Where is it taking place?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular fireworks display which raises money for charity is set to wow visitors in Lytham St Annes (Credit: Elisha Terada)

Most Popular

The display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4EL.

What time do the fireworks start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 5.30pm and the fireworks display will start at approximately 7.30pm.

There will also be refreshments and a fairground for people to enjoy.

he display will take place at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road (Credit: Google)

How much are the tickets?

Tickets cost £5 on the night or £3.50 if pre-purchased. Tickets for a family of four cost £17.

This display is put on by the Lytham Round Table and is their main fundraiser for the year

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds go to charitable and good causes in the local community.

No dogs or sparklers are allowed.

Where can discounted tickets be purchased?

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available from:

- Gigli’s St Albans road in St Annes.

- Kelly’s Convenience Store in Ansdell.

- Crofts newsagents at Warton Street Lytham.