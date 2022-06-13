It comes after Netflix officially announced that the horror action Korean series Squid Game had been given the ‘green light’ and would be renewed for a second season.

Netflix shared a 10-second teaser trailer showing the deadly doll from season one being switched back on, with a number two appearing in its camera/eye.

Season one of Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular show after its release, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in the first four weeks.

It became a global phenomenon and prompted Blackpool-based Universal Ents Ltd to independently organise Squid Game Live in the resort earlier this year.

The event, which was inspired by the show, involved people taking part in challenges in a secret location to win a cash prize.

Max Fox, producer at Universal Ents Ltd, said the team is ‘looking at doing it again’ following the event’s success in January.

He said: “It was one of those trends that you have to be quick off the mark to jump onto.

"It was such a success last time. We had 1,000 people from all over the world who landed in Blackpool to take part in it.

"People came from Hungary, Germany and America.

"We are looking at doing it again, but see if we can link up with Netflix on it.

"We tried to make it as much like the series as possible by keeping the location quiet.

"People were told it was a north west location, they arrived at Blackpool North station and then got on a bus which took them to the Winter Gardens [for the challenges].”

Take a look at what happened when the Squid Game Live event hit Blackpool with these photos by Blackpool Content Co.

1. Squid Game Live Max Fox, producer at Blackpool-based Universal Ents Ltd, said they are looking at doing the Squid Game Live event again Photo: Blackpool Content Co Photo Sales

2. Squid Game Live Around 1,000 people met at Blackpool North train station before being taken on a blackout bus tour to a secret location Photo: Blackpool Content Co Photo Sales

3. Squid Game Live Groups of 40 took part in several challenges at the Winter Gardens Photo: Blackpool Content Co Photo Sales

4. Squid Game Live The overall winner of Squid Game Live in Blackpool walked away with £500 Photo: Blackpool Content Co Photo Sales