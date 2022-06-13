People from around the world descended on Blackpool for Squid Game Live - a real-life experience of the hit Netflix show organised by Universal Ents Ltd

Plans for return of Squid Game Live by Blackpool entertainments firm after Netflix gives green light to show's season two

The producer behind Squid Game Live in Blackpool has hinted the real-life experience based on the hit Netflix show could return.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:52 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:29 pm

It comes after Netflix officially announced that the horror action Korean series Squid Game had been given the ‘green light’ and would be renewed for a second season.

Netflix shared a 10-second teaser trailer showing the deadly doll from season one being switched back on, with a number two appearing in its camera/eye.

Season one of Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular show after its release, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in the first four weeks.

It became a global phenomenon and prompted Blackpool-based Universal Ents Ltd to independently organise Squid Game Live in the resort earlier this year.

The event, which was inspired by the show, involved people taking part in challenges in a secret location to win a cash prize.

Max Fox, producer at Universal Ents Ltd, said the team is ‘looking at doing it again’ following the event’s success in January.

He said: “It was one of those trends that you have to be quick off the mark to jump onto.

"It was such a success last time. We had 1,000 people from all over the world who landed in Blackpool to take part in it.

"People came from Hungary, Germany and America.

"We are looking at doing it again, but see if we can link up with Netflix on it.

"We tried to make it as much like the series as possible by keeping the location quiet.

"People were told it was a north west location, they arrived at Blackpool North station and then got on a bus which took them to the Winter Gardens [for the challenges].”

Take a look at what happened when the Squid Game Live event hit Blackpool with these photos by Blackpool Content Co.

1. Squid Game Live

Max Fox, producer at Blackpool-based Universal Ents Ltd, said they are looking at doing the Squid Game Live event again

Photo: Blackpool Content Co

Photo Sales

2. Squid Game Live

Around 1,000 people met at Blackpool North train station before being taken on a blackout bus tour to a secret location

Photo: Blackpool Content Co

Photo Sales

3. Squid Game Live

Groups of 40 took part in several challenges at the Winter Gardens

Photo: Blackpool Content Co

Photo Sales

4. Squid Game Live

The overall winner of Squid Game Live in Blackpool walked away with £500

Photo: Blackpool Content Co

Photo Sales
BlackpoolNetflixWinter Gardens
Next Page
Page 1 of 2