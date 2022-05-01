Picture gallery: 10 pictures from the Green Loop Eco Makers Market

There were green gifts galore as shoppers headed down to Fairhaven Lake for the Eco Makers Market.

By Julia Bennett
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 12:47 pm
Sam Finning on her stall

The market, part of the Green Loop environmental arts programme led by Fylde Council, attracted around 20 stall holders selling their sustainable crafts with an array of wonderful products on offer from jewellery to homeware.

Each crafter has made commitments to working more sustainably including re-using or upcycling products, growing materials from sustainable and/or local sources and making things by hand or with renewable energy.

The event was held on Saturday, April 30 with another market planned next to Fairhaven Lake for Saturday, June 25.

New Eco Makers Market at Fairhaven Lake

Take a look at which stall holders were there with our picture gallery.

Carolyn Hird-Rogers on her stall
Jan Hudson and George Doyle on their stall
The new Eco Makers Market at Fairhaven Lake was held on Saturday, April 30
Joseph Travis on his stall
Sally Marsden on her stall
Sarah Ryan on her stall
The Eco Makers Market is part of the Green Loop environmental arts programme led by Fylde Council
Daryl Storey and Fiona Dillon on their stall