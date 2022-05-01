Sam Finning on her stall

The market, part of the Green Loop environmental arts programme led by Fylde Council, attracted around 20 stall holders selling their sustainable crafts with an array of wonderful products on offer from jewellery to homeware.

Each crafter has made commitments to working more sustainably including re-using or upcycling products, growing materials from sustainable and/or local sources and making things by hand or with renewable energy.

The event was held on Saturday, April 30 with another market planned next to Fairhaven Lake for Saturday, June 25.

Take a look at which stall holders were there with our picture gallery.

Carolyn Hird-Rogers on her stall

Jan Hudson and George Doyle on their stall

Joseph Travis on his stall

Sally Marsden on her stall

Sarah Ryan on her stall

