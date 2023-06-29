Rain earlier in the day thankfully cleared as festival-goers arrived in their droves eager to party on the first of five nights of this year’s festival.

And what a party it was.

Earlier in the night Jake Shears warmed up the crowd in his sequinned sportswear with some top tracks from his Scissor Sisters days – Take Your Mama and I Don't Feel Like Dancing – while Scooby Snacks was a highlight from the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and the Stone Foundation showed exactly why they’re celebrating 25 years in the business.

Opening night of Lytham Festival 2023. Credit: Lytham Festival

Then, under the stunning backdrop of Lytham Windmill and with giant disco balls spinning on the stage screen, Jamiroquai packed their one hour and 40-minute set with hit after hit.

It was somewhat of a homecoming gig for the band’s Lancashire frontman Jay Kay who hails from Blackburn.

And he looked suitably pleased and more than at ease to be standing in front of the starry-eyed fans lapping up his every word.

"I’m very excited to be here - hopefully this will stop people asking me ‘what’s happened to you?’,” he quipped.

Jay Kay of Jamiroquai at Lytham Festival 2023. Credit: Lytham Festival

“Seeing as I’m seven years off a bus pass, we’ll play some oldies.”

It was just what the crowd wanted to hear.

Wearing his trademark feathered headdress, Jay Kay boisterously commanded the stage with his distinguished voice, cheekiness and nimble moves.

The crowd chanted the chorus to classics like Little L, enjoyed the party grooves of Space Cowboy and flamboyant sounds of Cosmic Girl before the band delved deeper into their back catalogue with When You Gonna Learn from the early 90s.

Frank Benbini of the Fun Lovin' Criminals at Lytham Festival 2023. Credit: Lytham Festival

With three decades of songs under their belt, other highlights included opening song Main Vein, Love Foolosophy, Emergency on Planet Earth, and the final song of the night – of course, it had to be Virtual Insanity.

The rapturous response from the joyous crowd - dancing, cheering and letting down their hair in a euphoric evening of nostalgia - proved it was a pure masterclass from the acid-jazz legends.

- Lytham Festival continues on Thursday with George Ezra; Sting on Friday, Lionel Richie on Saturday; and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on Sunday.