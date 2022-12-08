So get ready to slap your thigh, shout “it’s behind you” and settle in for our guide to some of the finest festive performances being put on in Lancashire this December ...

Cinderella

Where: The Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

There are some great pantomimes on in Lancashire this December, including Cinderella

When: Now until Friday, December 30

Where to get tickets: Visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk

Cost: From £14

What they say: With one charming Prince, two Ugly Sisters and a huge sprinkling of Fairy Godmother magic, join us to find out if the glass slipper fits and if Cinderella will make it to the ball and back again before midnight in this classic rags to riches tale that proves that dreams really do come true.

What would you wish for if you stumbled across Aladdin's lamp?

Featuring breathtaking special effects, spectacular scenery and sparkling costumes, this production from Paul Holman Associates invites you in for some pantomime mayhem.

Cinderella: Christmas Panto

Where: Lancaster Grand Theatre

When: Friday, December 9, to Friday, December 30

Where to get tickets: Visit lancastergrand.co.uk

Cost: From £9.50

What they say: Cinderella lives with her overbearing sisters and awful stepmother. They do all they can to keep Cinderella as a servant but she has magic on her side with her Fairy Godmother who helps whenever she can.

Cinderella is a traditional family pantomime enhanced by lots of fantastic musical numbers, dancing, dazzling costumes and audience participation. Expect mayhem and magic. A Christmas treat not to be missed!

Cinderella: The Pantomime

Where: The Globe Theatre, Blackpool

When: Now until Saturday, December 24

Where to get tickets: Visit blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

Cost: From £12

What they say: Wonderfully magical fun for the whole family! Starring Sarah Ward, Del Wilden and Nigel Garton, Dave Cross, Scott Gallagher, Kevin Simm, Charlotte Dawson and Emma Jesson.

Mother Goose

Where: Preston Playhouse

When: Friday, December 9, to Tuesday, December 20

Where to get tickets: Visit prestonmusicalcomedy.co.uk

Cost: £12

What they say: Mother Goose is about to be thrown off her land because she can't pay the Squire his rent. But the good fairy has given her Priscilla the goose who lays golden eggs and suddenly she's rich. The Demon of Discontention tempts Mother Goose with promises of youth and beauty in exchange for Priscilla. And this is where the adventure really begins.

Aladdin: Children’s Panto

Where: Riva Show Bar, Preston

When: Sunday, December 11

Where to get tickets: Visit skiddle.com

Cost: From £9.60

What they say: Join Riva Showbar on December 11 for a fantastic family afternoon with Aladdin and friends.

Sleeping Beauty

Where: The Grand Theatre, Blackpool

When: Now until Sunday, January 1

Where to get tickets: Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Cost: From £22

What they say: A beautiful Princess pricks her finger on a spindle wheel which has been cursed by the evil Carabosse at her 18th Birthday party. Can the Good Fairy’s magical spell break the curse? The Princess can only be awoken by true love’s kiss. Will she find her true love and live happily ever after?

Blackpool Pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, stars Dancing On Ice Champion and Soapstar Hayley Tamaddon as Good Fairy, Comic and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Steve Royle as Silly Billy, and dame extraordinaire Philip Meeks as the one and only Nursie!

King Arthur: The Panto

Where: Chorley Theatre

When: Friday, December 9, to Saturday, December 17

Where to get tickets: Visit chorleytheatre.com

Cost: From £10

What they say: A traditional family Pantomime featuring plenty of fun and silliness.

When the old king dies, Irene ‘the proper’ witch wants to rule the magical kingdom of Camelot! But when his long lost son, Arthur, returns to claim his rightful birthright he must use his brand spanking-new sword Excalibur to foil her evil plan, rescue the princess, save the day, get married and be home in time for tea!

A family-friendly show featuring all the usual slapstick, songs and Panto fun audiences have come to expect.

Robin Hood

Where: The Dukes Theatre & Cinema, Lancaster

When: Now until Saturday December 31

Where to get tickets: Visit dukeslancaster.org

Cost: From £10.50