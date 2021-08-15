Organisers promise fun for all as popular science festival announces return

After last year’s event was cancelled, the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) will host the free Lancashire Science Festival on Saturday, October 23.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm on UCLan’s Preston Campus, families will experience the fun and real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, maths and health with the aim of enthusing and inspiring the next generation.

The free-to-attend event will showcase the very best in electrifying shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and hands-on activities.

A young festival-goer enjoys the hands-on fun at a previous Lancashire Science Festival

These will include Unmasked: The Science of Superheroes, which invites the audience to test out their own superpowers and explores the psychology and biology of our favourite superheroes; Ensonglopedia, which asks what does it mean to be human?; and Perspectricks, which sees science magician Matt Pritchard share a host of perplexing optical illusions, impossibilities, and ambiguous objects created from household items.

The Festival is one of the biggest free events in Lancashire and is now in its ninth year.

Dr Liz Granger, Lancashire Science Festival Director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the return of our Lancashire Science Festival.

“During the last 18 months, everyone has seen first-hand how vitally important health, science, technology, engineering and maths are to our daily lives.

“Our one-day event has something to spark everyone’s interest and imagination. It’s a great way of inspiring and engaging young people and we can’t wait to welcome everybody back to our free festival.”