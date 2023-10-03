News you can trust since 1873
Notorious Journey to Hell returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween

The notorious Journey to Hell returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween, with brand new scare zones and newly added, never-before-seen scare experiences throughout October.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Journey to Hell Freak Nights is a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors through eight themed areas of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, guaranteed to leave adrenaline flowing and hearts thumping.

Thrillseekers are invited to face their worst fears and come head to head with crazy, clowns, evil carnival dwellers, undead sorcerers and Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s resident ghost Cloggy. In order to survive their Journey to Hell they will have to experience Blackpool Pleasure Beach like never before.

    Scare zones include:

    Twisted Tunnels

    Unveiling the underground terrors of 1920s Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Step into the eerie world of a new scare zone with a twist. Among the dark corners and hidden

    alcoves sinister figures lurk. A sudden glimpse of a knife, a chilling whisper in your ear, or an unexpected presence remind you of the constant presence of danger.

    Possessed – The Legend of the Cursed River Caves

    For decades the River Caves has been thrilling guests. But there is a more macabre tale to tell… in the dead of night, when the lights are extinguished, the hypnotic patter of a ritualistic drumbeat begins to echo throughout the many caverns of the River Caves. Do not be mesmerised by the hypnotic resonance of the drum.

    Carnevil

    The realm where life and death dance in macabre harmony. The Day of the Dead Carnevil Scare Zone is a thrilling fusion of tradition and terror that honours the spirits of the departed.

    Impossible Freak House

    Eerie circus music and ominous sounds play in the background, setting the tone for what’s to come.

    Throughout the maze, you’ll encounter frightening, menacing clown faces and creepy circus performers that create a sinister carnival atmosphere. These elements contribute to a sense of foreboding.

    The Ghost Train Vault of Shadows

    The world’s first Ghost Train at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is steeped in history and legend and billed

    as one of the world’s most haunted rides.

    Guests commonly report seeing ghostly apparitions such as a wailing bride or hearing footsteps from the floors above. Staff often refuse to go in the ride alone, commenting that they feel as if they are being watched or that figures within the ride have come alive.

    The event will also give guests the opportunity to experience their favourite rides with a difference, including Dark ICON and CaroLoco Dodgems, as well as the option to add Pasaje Del Terror to their Journey to Hell Experience.

    Pasaje Del Terror is a unique, interactive horror show, celebrating 25 years of taking willing victims beyond the limits of fear. Now, with more surprises than ever, guests are dared to brave the UK’s longest running scare attraction.

    Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “This year, Journey to Hell is more terrifying than ever. We have combined the most notorious scares with Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s eerie history to create a truly scary night.”

    Journey to Hell takes place on selected dates between 13th and 31st of October 2023.

    Tickets are priced at £39.50 for a standard ticket and £51.50 with Pasaje Del Terror. You can purchase tickets as an addition to your eTicket. Tickets can be purchased via the link: https://bookings.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/date/journey-to-hell.

    Journey to Hell is reserved for guests aged 10 years or older. An adult must accompany under 16s.