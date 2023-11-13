News you can trust since 1873
New Musical Director- Adam Robinson

Lytham St Anne’s Choral Society welcomed Adam Robinson, their new musical director, for their traditional November concert which was considered a resounding success by a packed audience at Church Road Methodist, St Anne’s on Saturday November 11.
By Stella FranksContributor
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:03 GMT
The program included Mozart's Requiem and Vespers supported by four recently graduated soloists and an organ solo performance by Marc Murray composed by J C H Rinck.

Although Adam has only been with the choir since October, their mutual rapport and enthusiasm have combined to produce a wonderful first concert together.

Adam has expressed his gratitude to the choir for his warm welcome and the choir members would certainly like to thank him for his patience, humour and skilled determination.

    Adam Robinson conducting LSACS. Photo: Ms S SopworthAdam Robinson conducting LSACS. Photo: Ms S Sopworth
    Adam Robinson conducting LSACS. Photo: Ms S Sopworth

    Lytham St Anne's Choral Society meet every Tuesday, 7.30 at the United Reformed Church Hall, St George's Road, St Anne's. Their next concert will be on Saturday December 16 at 4pm at Church Road Methodists.