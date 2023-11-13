New Musical Director- Adam Robinson

Lytham St Anne’s Choral Society welcomed Adam Robinson, their new musical director, for their traditional November concert which was considered a resounding success by a packed audience at Church Road Methodist, St Anne’s on Saturday November 11.

The program included Mozart's Requiem and Vespers supported by four recently graduated soloists and an organ solo performance by Marc Murray composed by J C H Rinck.

Although Adam has only been with the choir since October, their mutual rapport and enthusiasm have combined to produce a wonderful first concert together.

Adam has expressed his gratitude to the choir for his warm welcome and the choir members would certainly like to thank him for his patience, humour and skilled determination.

Adam Robinson conducting LSACS. Photo: Ms S Sopworth