New Musical Director- Adam Robinson
The program included Mozart's Requiem and Vespers supported by four recently graduated soloists and an organ solo performance by Marc Murray composed by J C H Rinck.
Although Adam has only been with the choir since October, their mutual rapport and enthusiasm have combined to produce a wonderful first concert together.
Adam has expressed his gratitude to the choir for his warm welcome and the choir members would certainly like to thank him for his patience, humour and skilled determination.
Lytham St Anne's Choral Society meet every Tuesday, 7.30 at the United Reformed Church Hall, St George's Road, St Anne's. Their next concert will be on Saturday December 16 at 4pm at Church Road Methodists.