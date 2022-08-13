Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riders had been due to take to the streets and countryside starting and ending at The Taps pub in Lytham on Sunday, July 3, for the 23rd annual Taps ride.

But organisational problems due to the event clashing with the town’s biggest ever 10-day Lytham Festival meant the bike ride was called off with 24 hours’ notice.

Now a new date has been set for the popular cycle ride.

Taps landlord Steve Norris signals the start of a previous Taps 30 Bike Ride

When will Lytham's Taps 30 Bike Ride take place?

The date has been rearranged to Sunday, August 14.

The ride is due to start at 10.30am, with registration at The Taps on Henry Street in Lytham from 9.30am.

What is the Taps 30 Bike Ride?

The 23rd annual Taps 30 bike ride gives a choice of 30- or 15-mile courses, beginning and ending at The Taps pub in Henry Street, Lytham.

The main beneficiary will again be the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The event has raised more than £60,000 for the Rosemere charity over the years.

Rosemere’s chief officer Dan Hill said: “Over the years, we have received more than £60,000 from the ride’s organisers.

“Of this, just over £9,000 went to support our 20th Anniversary Appeal to equip our regional specialist cancer centre in Preston with the world’s most advanced robotic surgical system and also to fund a cancer clinical trials co-ordinator.

“We are very grateful and proud to be associated with the event.”

How can I take part?

Riders can register at The Taps on Henry Street in Lytham from 9.30am on Sunday, August 14.

Organiser Danny Kirkman said: “We’ll be taking entries on the day and riders of any experience or ability are welcome.

“Under-16s must be accompanied and we’d be delighted to see them.

“The aim is to make it a memorable day for everyone - a good ride and the opportunity to support a great cause via donations.”