Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green has just welcomed eight Arctic fox cubs after mother Heidi joined the zoo’s resident male fox Hamish late last year.

The zoo, which has grown massively since it first opened as a small attraction in 2016, works on many conservation and educational projects.

Neil Trickett, collections curator and zoo director, said: “Our aim is to give people the opportunity to learn about the amazing animal kingdom through interactive and educational activities. Over the last three years the zoo has grown massively seeing the introduction of many new animals from all around the world, some of which are very important to the survival of their wild counterparts.

New Arctic fox cubs in the den at Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village

“Our conservation work extends through all taxa which include Arctic foxes.

"In late 2022 we brought in a female fox (Heidi) to join our male (Hamish).

"Heidi came to us from Rostock Zoo in Germany.

"With only one bloodline in the UK, it had become impossible to breed and secure healthy bloodlines for preservation of this species throughout the UK.

The first Arctic fox cub ventures out at Wild Discovery in Wrea Green

"This new bloodline has given several zoos in the UK the opportunity to breed and secure the future of Arctic foxes.

“Heidi gave birth to eight healthy cubs on May 1, and we are immensely proud as a team to be sharing this news.

"The achievement from Wild Discoveries team has been exceptional and the results have now proven to be worth it.”

The cubs are now starting to emerge from the nesting area and will be on show for people to see.

Hamish and Heidi the Arctic foxes snuggle up at Wild Discovery

They will eventually move to other zoos to carry on the breeding programme and secure the future of the species.

Neil added: “The current situation globally known as climate change is the cause of the issue for many species worldwide.

"This is the case for Arctic foxes too, warmer temperatures, less food and more predators to deal with, their natural environment has become too challenging, and the species is heading to a vulnerability to extinction situation.

"Preservation in captivity is vital to secure a future for them.”

Another breeding programme at Wild Discovery involves Emperor Tamarins.

The zoo’s female Emperor Tamarin has been paired up as part of a global breeding programme which will see some monkeys released back into the wild once the preservation of the species has been achieved in captivity.

Neil added: “Captive populations are managed by a Studbook whose job it is to make sure these are animals are paired correctly to ensure we have strong genetics within our captive collections.

“We now house one male and one female called Robotnik and Esme. Esme is also pregnant and is due to give birth in the very near future.”

Wild Discovery will hold its annual conservation evening planned on Saturday, August 19 to give people a chance to visit the zoo in the evening and learn all about its conservation programmes thorough interactive talks and demonstrations.