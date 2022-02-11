National Singles Awareness Day 2022: Things to do in Lancashire you can enjoy on your own or with a friend

Tuesday, February 15, is National Singles Awareness Day, so whether your single by choice or design we've come up with a bunch of things you can do on your own or with a friend on your very own special day.

ENJOY NATURE

There are plenty of country parks, walks, wetland and nature reserves around the county. Here is a small selection:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire has dozens of places to visit where you can simply enjoy nature

Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley - 700-acre parkland with a lake, waterfall, adventure playground, cafe and visitor center. Great for all ages. Visit their website here for details.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston - Wetland and woodland nature reserve, home to rare bird species, with a floating visitor village. A lovely spot to spend the morning or afternoon. Visit their website here for details.

Witch Wood - Lytham St Annes - Lovely spot to get to know nature well. Touch the green, feel the peace, refresh the mind. A really good walk within the beautiful town Lytham. A best place for nature lovers. Visit their website here for more details.

WALK YOUR DOG

Go for a game of ten-pin bowling at Red Rose Bowl in Preston

Here are some top dog-walking spots the county has to offer:

Wyre Estuary - 4.5 miles - One of Lancashire’s hidden gems, this area often flies under the radar despite the fact it offers some lovely views heading to Wyre Estuary Country Park. The route goes in front of the yacht club building and then joins a well-established path that heads along the edge of the marshes to the county park. You can retrace your steps back along the River Wyre, with the changing tides offering different views on your return leg.

Lytham St Annes - 3.5 miles - Lovely Lytham boasts fantastic dog walks along the beach – perfect to blow away the cobwebs at the weekend. The sand dunes offer some protection from the wind but the stunning beach is the highlight, so make sure you wrap up warm. You can let your pooch off the lead to enjoy a decent run on the sand. But make sure to watch for signs stating when and where this is allowed.

Darwen Tower - 3.5 miles - Lovely Lytham boasts fantastic dog walks along the beach – perfect to blow away the cobwebs at the weekend. The sand dunes offer some protection from the wind but the stunning beach is the highlight, so make sure you wrap up warm. You can let your pooch off the lead to enjoy a decent run on the sand. But make sure to watch for signs stating when and where this is allowed.

Death On The Nile starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot is coming soon to the big screen

Pendle Hill - 5.8 miles - Famous for the witch trials in the 17th century, Pendle Hill has plenty of myth and legend attached to it. But there’s no reason to get spooked – in this part of East Lancashire the views and surroundings are stunning on the way to the top. A decent footpath makes it easy terrain for human and canine, although dogs must be kept on a lead to ensure the safety of the local livestock. On a clear day you can see all of the Yorkshire Three Peaks – Penyghent, Ingleborough and Whernside – and even Blackpool Tower. Two main tracks take you up to the first summit of Apronfull Hill and then continue across Pendleton Moor. The journey back down is equally breathtaking.

Scorton - 5 miles - Lying just off the M6 and often overshadowed by neighbouring Garstang, Scorton is easily missed but well worth a visit for an excellent walk. Starting in the centre of the village, walk up Snowhill Lane and across the bridge over the motorway. Continue over the brook and round to the right, before turning left at the road junction on to Higher Lane. At this point you will get views of Wyresdale Lake and Morecambe Bay. Cross the brook again and take the path to the left down to the farm buildings, after which a right and a left will take you to Scorton Picnic Site. Signs will lead you back to the village past Scorton Lake.

TAKE A CASTLE TOUR

Have a mooch round the magnificent Lancaster Castle. The castle is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 5.00pm. In winter tours normally operate from 10.30am to 3.15pm on weekdays and between 10.00am and 4.00pm on weekends. Visit their website here.

GO BOWLING

Red Rose Bowl, Preston, is a whopping 24-Lane Bowling alley in the heart of Lancashire, offering fun for all the family and featuring a diner, pool tables and arcade machines. Open seven days a week you can enjoy a fun-filled day of ten pin bowling with prices starting at just £6. For more information visit the Red Rose Bowl website.

There's a host of other ten-pin bowling alleys in Lancashire including in Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Bolton and Wigan.

WATCH A MOVIE

Here are some of the movies coming up at Preston's Vue Cinema and other cinemas across the county.

Death On the Nile (12A)

Detective Hercule Poirot turns to Egypt where he must work out who killed a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh becomes Poirot again, directing and starring alongside Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel of the same name and sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Unchartered (12A)

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

Marry Me (12A)

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me features Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher - total strangers who agree to marry.

Fireheart (animated)

Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, just like her father. Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen.

Rumble (animated)

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Dog (tbc)

Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.