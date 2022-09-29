The former Smiths frontman was performing at the Winter Gardens Opera House on Wednesday (September 28) as part of his UK and Ireland tour.

In a post announcing the tour, the 69-year-old said the shows would feature “no rules, regulations or restrictions.”

During the encore of ‘Irish Blood, English Heart’, a number of excited fans attempted to storm the stage as security desperately tried to pull them back.

In videos circulating on social media, one man could be seen attempting to climb onto the stage before being grabbed by security.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrissey then throws his shirt into the feverish crowd as a second fan runs up to him before being tackled to the ground.

The singer-songwriter was then quickly ushered off the stage by a member of staff before the lights went dark.

One fan from Cleveleys, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had “never seen anything like it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They could’ve stayed near the stage door after the show or something,” he added.

“One person managed to get to him and give him a hug earlier in the show and everyone cheered, but then more and more kept trying and then it went mental during the encore.

“I think people thought he was going to come back but after a few minutes the lights came on.”

But despite the madness, he said the show was “very good” and Morrissey performed well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, a spokesperson for Blackpool Winter Gardens said: “Morrissey’s sell out appearance in Blackpool joins an incredible roster of legendary musicians that have performed in the venue and delighted the capacity crowd.

“His dedicated and adoring fan base gave Morrissey a deserving ovation at the finale with a handful getting over excited for what was a truly memorable night.

“The reaction was anticipated by the artist’s management and security was positioned appropriately to ensure the safety of all patrons, artists and crew.”

Morrissey rose to prominence as frontman of 80s indie pop legends, The Smiths, and is widely credited as a seminal figure in the 80s/ 90s indie rock and Britpop scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad