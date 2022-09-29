News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Morrissey ends show after unruly fans attempt to storm stage during Blackpool Opera House performance

Morrissey was ushered off the stage after a number of frenzied fans tried to grab him as he performed at Blackpool Opera House.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:20 pm

The former Smiths frontman was performing at the Winter Gardens Opera House on Wednesday (September 28) as part of his UK and Ireland tour.

In a post announcing the tour, the 69-year-old said the shows would feature “no rules, regulations or restrictions.”

During the encore of ‘Irish Blood, English Heart’, a number of excited fans attempted to storm the stage as security desperately tried to pull them back.

In videos circulating on social media, one man could be seen attempting to climb onto the stage before being grabbed by security.

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Morrissey then throws his shirt into the feverish crowd as a second fan runs up to him before being tackled to the ground.

    The singer-songwriter was then quickly ushered off the stage by a member of staff before the lights went dark.

    Read More

    Read More
    Here's what the Blackpool audience thought of Emma Kenny's true crime show The S...

    One fan from Cleveleys, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had “never seen anything like it”.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    “They could’ve stayed near the stage door after the show or something,” he added.

    “One person managed to get to him and give him a hug earlier in the show and everyone cheered, but then more and more kept trying and then it went mental during the encore.

    “I think people thought he was going to come back but after a few minutes the lights came on.”

    But despite the madness, he said the show was “very good” and Morrissey performed well.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    In a statement, a spokesperson for Blackpool Winter Gardens said: “Morrissey’s sell out appearance in Blackpool joins an incredible roster of legendary musicians that have performed in the venue and delighted the capacity crowd.

    “His dedicated and adoring fan base gave Morrissey a deserving ovation at the finale with a handful getting over excited for what was a truly memorable night.

    “The reaction was anticipated by the artist’s management and security was positioned appropriately to ensure the safety of all patrons, artists and crew.”

    Morrissey rose to prominence as frontman of 80s indie pop legends, The Smiths, and is widely credited as a seminal figure in the 80s/ 90s indie rock and Britpop scene.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Since The Smiths disbanded, Morrissey has gone on to forge a successful career as a solo artist, enjoying 16 albums in the UK Top Ten as of 2022.

    Blackpool Opera HouseIrelandCleveleysBritpop