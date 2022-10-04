News you can trust since 1873
Lytham's first cycle cafe and bike repair workshop APEX Cycleworks is proving a huge hit

Lytham’s new and first cycle cafe and bike repair workshop is proving a big hit – but the good news is, you don’t have to wear lycra to visit!

By Julia Bennett
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:25 pm

Laura Welton and James White got their heads together to create APEX Cycleworks in June, and they’ve not looked back since after becoming a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

With James’ expertise as a cycle technician, the pair wanted to open a cycle cafe with adjoining bike workshop to act as a hub for the cycling community.

We popped down to the venue on Bath Road to take a look around.

Laura Welton and James White, directors of APEX Cycleworks Cafe in Lytham, wanted to create "something new and a little bit different for the community".

APEX Cycleworks Cafe in Lytham offers a cafe and cycle workshop. Pictured is Isaac Ackerley.

Isaac Ackerley with Laura Welton and James White.

Laura said: "I’m from Edinburgh and although James is a local, he has spent many years working in Manchester and London. The vibe and decor here was important to us, showing that you can mix a bit of a city vibe in to a smallish coastal town."

