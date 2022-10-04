Lytham's first cycle cafe and bike repair workshop APEX Cycleworks is proving a huge hit
Lytham’s new and first cycle cafe and bike repair workshop is proving a big hit – but the good news is, you don’t have to wear lycra to visit!
Laura Welton and James White got their heads together to create APEX Cycleworks in June, and they’ve not looked back since after becoming a popular spot for both locals and tourists.
With James’ expertise as a cycle technician, the pair wanted to open a cycle cafe with adjoining bike workshop to act as a hub for the cycling community.
We popped down to the venue on Bath Road to take a look around.
