The exhibition by LSAPS (Lytham St Annes Photographic Society) is back after a couple of years of running virtual photoshows due to Covid.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 exhibition.

What is the Lytham St Annes Photoshow?

Windswept and Interesting. Picture by Carol Watson

The exhibition is being held at the Drive Methodist Church Halls on the corner of Clifton Drive and East Bank Road in St Annes.

After an absence of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the display features the work of members of Lytham St Annes Photographic Society.

There are 300 images on display in two halls and a continuous projection of 284 digital images.

Both displays feature images in Mono, Nature, People, Scapes and an Open section.

Pelican Punch Up. Picture by Daryl Giles

The entries were judged by two ‘out of area’ judges, one from Pontefract and one from Dorset.

When is the exhibition?

Photoshow is open now and runs until Saturday, August 20.

It is open 10am until 7pm Monday to Friday and it will finish at 2pm on the last day.

Mary's Shell by David Foreman

Who can attend?

Members of the public can attend the Photoshow. Admission is free and there is ample free parking nearby.

How can I join Lytham St Annes Photographic Society?

There is a special half-price membership offer on now where you can join LSAPS for the full forthcoming year for only £25.

Celestial Dawn by Christopher Taylor

Full details of LSAPS can be found on their website www.lsaps.org.uk

Balinese Beach Hawker by Graham Barker