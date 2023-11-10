Lytham run group wins big at regional volunteers awards!

Park View 4 U run group shows they are at the heart of the community by scooping a regional volunteering award.

A Lytham-based running group has been awarded for its commitment to volunteering at a national athletics awards ceremony.

Park View 4U Run Group has worked hard to ensure everyone has a fabulous running experience which is diverse and inclusive to meet all it members needs.

At an awards ceremony last week, the group won the Contribution to Running Award at England Athletics volunteer awards.

Park View 4U Run Group: Louise McLaren, Nicola Harvey and Louise Cox.

The club was formed by former group member and Regional Volunteer Award winner, Clive Barley before being passed into the capable hands of Louise McLaren and Nicola Harvey.

They meet every week - come rain or shine - at the "Park View pod" before running the streets of the town in their distinctive blue - and sometimes pink - running shirts.

"We have an amazing group of people with runners in their 20s all the way through to those in their 80s," says Nicola, "We have a lady, Sylvia, who only got into running in her 70s after not running since school and she is now winning her age group category at parkrun! We are constantly inspired by all the runners who come down each week, it blows us away.

"This year Louise and I have gained our Coach in Running Fitness qualifications which has been a great opportunity for our personal and professional development. We didn’t anticipate that when we decided to run some new focused coaching sessions to put our training in to practice just how many people would turn up!

"At 8am on a Monday morning we had 20 people turn up who were wanting to push themselves further than our usual Wednesday runs. By qualifying as coaches, we can continue to support our runners and develop the group and sessions on offer."

It is not just running that this RunTogether group focuses on, but it also offers an inclusive experience for all in their local community completely free of charge. Understanding that mental health is as important as physical health, the group are focused on supporting people as individuals. For some, the group is one of their only sources of social contact and we know how important that is.

They have members with dementia, learning disabilities, cancer, heart conditions and mental health challenges, and their sessions are adapted and suitable for all.

Whether they are delivering armchair aerobics, supporting foodbanks or raising money for local charities, Park View 4U Run Group are at the centre of their community and are a real asset to Lytham.