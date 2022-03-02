Lytham photographer captures hilarious grumpy blue tit in his garden
Talk about an angry bird!
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:56 pm
A photographer has captured a picture of a grumpy blue tit in his Lancashire garden.
Lee O'Dwyer, who shoots from his deck in Lytham, explains: “It was chasing off another blue tit who was in dispute over a nest box.”
“Small birds are notoriously difficult to capture in flight so when I retired, I set myself a challenge: the smaller the bird, the faster they are and blue tits and long-tailed tits are amongst the smallest birds the country.