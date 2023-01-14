News you can trust since 1873
Lytham Hall parkrun: 18 pictures as runners brave the cold and mud for picturesque 5k course

Runners from across the Fylde coast braved the cold and mud to take on this weekend’s Lytham Hall parkrun.

By Julia Bennett
43 minutes ago - 1 min read

The picturesque 5k course is a popular route for fitness fans every Saturday morning so our photographer went down to capture the runners in action.

Volunteers are welcome to join the team who organise the event. To find out more, email [email protected]

Take a look at our pictures from today’s event here:

Runners and walkers take part in Lytham Hall parkrun which happens every Saturday at Lytham Hall
    Thumbs up and all smiles even on a blustery day
    The run starts at 9am on Saturday mornings
    Who's leading the way?
    Volunteers are always needed for the event. If you can help, email [email protected]
    Some wonderful encouragement
    Lytham Hall parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event.
    Lytham Hall parkrun
    Made it across the finish line
    The event takes place at Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham
    Even little ones get involved in the fun
    It's a friendly event
    Pacing themselves
    Setting the pace
    In the zone
    Lytham Hall parkrun
    It's a popular route
    Runners braved the cold weather to enjoy the 5k course
