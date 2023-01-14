Lytham Hall parkrun: 18 pictures as runners brave the cold and mud for picturesque 5k course
Runners from across the Fylde coast braved the cold and mud to take on this weekend’s Lytham Hall parkrun.
The picturesque 5k course is a popular route for fitness fans every Saturday morning so our photographer went down to capture the runners in action.
Volunteers are welcome to join the team who organise the event. To find out more, email [email protected]
Take a look at our pictures from today’s event here: