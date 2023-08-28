Residents got the opportunity to try an incredible selection of mouth-watering dishes at Lytham World Food & Drink Festival 2023 over the bank holiday weekend.
Here are 21 pictures from the event:
Fernando Rodriguez at Señor Paella. Photo: Daniel Martino
Elaine and Tom Pritchard enjoying some tasty food. Photo: Daniel Martino
This free to enter event hosts a variety of stalls and free family entertainment. Photo: Daniel Martino
Lowther is renowned for the variety of outdoor events it puts on inside the Edwardian gardens that surround The Pavilion theatre. Photo: Daniel Martino
James Murray from Murray's Scotch Eggs. Photo: Daniel Martino
Sara Dewhurst from Lytham Gin. Photo: Daniel Martino
The event also featured a Creative Crafts Association Craft Fair. Photo: Daniel Martino