Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023: 21 pictures as residents enjoyed tasty delights at Lowther Pavilion

Residents got the opportunity to try an incredible selection of mouth-watering dishes at Lytham World Food & Drink Festival 2023 over the bank holiday weekend.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

Here are 21 pictures from the event:

Fernando Rodriguez at Señor Paella.

1. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

Fernando Rodriguez at Señor Paella. Photo: Daniel Martino

Elaine and Tom Pritchard enjoying some tasty food.

2. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

Elaine and Tom Pritchard enjoying some tasty food. Photo: Daniel Martino

This free to enter event hosts a variety of stalls and free family entertainment.

3. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

This free to enter event hosts a variety of stalls and free family entertainment. Photo: Daniel Martino

Lowther is renowned for the variety of outdoor events it puts on inside the Edwardian gardens that surround The Pavilion theatre.

4. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

Lowther is renowned for the variety of outdoor events it puts on inside the Edwardian gardens that surround The Pavilion theatre. Photo: Daniel Martino

James Murray from Murray's Scotch Eggs.

5. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

James Murray from Murray's Scotch Eggs. Photo: Daniel Martino

6. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

This free to enter event hosts a variety of stalls and free family entertainment. Photo: Daniel Martino

Sara Dewhurst from Lytham Gin.

7. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

Sara Dewhurst from Lytham Gin. Photo: Daniel Martino

The event also featured a Creative Crafts Association Craft Fair.

8. Lytham Food Festival & Drink Festival 2023

The event also featured a Creative Crafts Association Craft Fair. Photo: Daniel Martino

