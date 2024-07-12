Lytham Festival: Hopes for P!NK, AC/DC, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Jones, Dua Lipa and more in 2025 line up

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:59 BST

Tickets are now on sale for Lytham Festival 2025, but who do you want to see there?

The 2024 event saw the likes of the Courteeners, Hozier, Shania Twain, Madness and James perform to hundreds of thousands of music fans.

But now that the dates for Lytham Festival 2025 have been confirmed – July 2 to July 6 – we asked the people of Lancashire who they wanted to see perform.

Take a look at their answers below:

1. Teddy Swims

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

2. Simple Minds

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

3. Coldplay

Joe Maher/Getty Images

4. Deacon Blue

James Williamson/Getty Images

5. Liam Gallagher

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

6. Take That

TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

