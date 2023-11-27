Lytham Festival 2024 line-up confirmed with Hozier, Courteeners, Madness, Rick Astley, James, Johnny Marr, The Kooks, Brittany Howard
and live on Freeview channel 276
The line up of rock, pop and indie stars was announced this morning (Monday, November 27) as the North West’s biggest live music festival prepares to return with five unforgettable nights.
Along with the headliners, US rock star Brittany Howard, pop icon Rick Astley, British music legend Johnny Marr and English pop-rock outfit The Kooks also join the bill as special guests and support artists.
A fifth headliner and special guests will be revealed soon.
Lytham Festival 2024 will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.
The line-up for 2024
Wednesday, July 3 – Hozier with support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron
Thursday, July 4 – Coming soon
Friday, July 5 – Courteeners with support from The Kooks and Nieve Ella
Saturday, July 6 – Madness with support from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds
Sunday, July 7 – James accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir, with support from Johnny Marr
Opening Lytham Festival 2024 each night will be DJ Rusty Egan, one of the founders of London’s iconic Blitz Club in the 1970s and 80s.
Tickets
Individual tickets for Courteeners are on sale now from lythamfestival.com, while 5 – day passes go on general sale at 8am on Wednesday (November 29).
Individual tickets to the remaining nights announced will go on sale at 8am on Thursday (November 30).
One more ‘exiciting name’ headliner to be announced
Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We love to announce the line up for Lytham Festival and once again, I am delighted we are going to bring an eclectic mix of artists to Lytham Green next summer.
“From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone.
"Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights.
“We still have the fifth headliner to announce. This is another exciting name and one we plan to reveal very soon alongside their U.K. tour plans.
“In the meantime, get your tickets because we are planning a fantastic Lytham Festival for 2024 and we can’t want to once again see everyone celebrating live music on Lytham Green.”