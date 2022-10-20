The world’s most iconic rock legends are the first headliners to be revealed as Lancashire’s biggest live music festival prepares to return for five unforgettable nights from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2.

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will co-headline the closing night of Lytham Festival on Sunday July 2.

It will form part of The World Tour – one of only four UK dates to be announced.

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard said: “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon.”

Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are heading to the Lancashire coast for Lytham Festival 2023 (Credit: Dustin Jack Photography and Anton Corbijn)

“Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!”

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “What a closing night we have planned!

“For as long as I can remember our loyal Lytham customers have been asking for a rock night like no other so in 2023 we have arguably the two biggest rock icons in the world and they are going to be performing right here in Lytham.

“Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe represent the perfect combination of British and American rock legends so we can’t wait to welcome them to what will be the biggest rock night in the history of Lytham Festival.”

Details of all other headliners and support artists will be announced at 8am on Friday, October 28.

Peter added: “This is just the start of what is a magnificent line-up for Lytham Festival 2023 and we can’t wait to reveal all next week.”