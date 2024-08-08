Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer is finally here!

It’s time to bring the family to the Lowther Pavilion Theatre and Gardens for a summer of fun, exploration, imagination and creativity.

Whether you’re looking to watch a beloved family classic re-told or explore our gardens with the annual Food & Drink Festival, there’s something for everyone regardless of your budget.

Summer Creative Workshops

Throughout Summer, the Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens are offering additional workshops for young people to get involved with and be creative. Whether you’re a parent with a young child, or a young person who wants to try something different, there’s something for you.

Young people aged 6 - 16 years are invited to:

*Create a Play in a Day

*Create a play and have it performed every Monday.

Sessions: 12th, 19th, and 26th August 2024 from 10am.

Creative Workshop & Film

Take part in a creative workshop and then watch a film on the big screen.

Sessions: 13th, 20th, and 27th August 2024 from 10am.

Outdoor Theatre & Workshop

Take part in a creative workshop and then head outside into the beautiful gardens to watch an outdoor theatre show.

Sessions: 14th, 21th, and 28th August 2024 from 10am.

To book without a booking fee, please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk or contact or Education Officer, Kerry, directly on [email protected].

Lowther’s Outdoor Theatre

Pendle Productions returns to the Lowther Pavilion theatre & Gardens for its annual programme of family outdoor theatre for the summer. The events will take place every Wednesday until 30 August, 2024.

“The outdoor shows were fantastic. Our seven year old granddaughter and ourselves have enjoyed it immensely. Well done to the outdoor theatre cast and crew!” - Audience Member, Google Review

Tickets are £8 each, group of 3 £20, group of 4 £25, group of 5 £30

To book without a booking fee, please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

Lowther’s Outdoor Cinema

From Friday 2 August 2024

You’ll be provided with the bluetooth equipment you need to enjoy the film. All you’ll need to bring is your own campaign chair or blanket to sit on for the duration of the film. Our Bar Hatch will be open for the purchase of alcohol, soft drinks and snacks.

To book without a booking fee, please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

Lowther’s Food & Drink Festival 2024

Saturday 24 - Monday 26 August from 11am. Free entry

This August Bank Holiday, you’re invited to join us for our annual festival of food and drinks! This free-to-enter festival will bring together a selection of mouth-watering vendors in our beautiful, Edwardian gardens.

Visitors can also expect the Creative Crafts Association marquee, as well as a programme of free family entertainment including walkaround characters and free outdoor theatre performances.

Vendors will include: Elvin’s Street Food, Cyprus Kouzina, Mama Shar, Desi Punjabi, Great British Cheese, The Thai Food Van, Oh! Pizza, Senor Paella, Dutch Monkey, All Fried Up, Around The World Bakes, O’Donnell Moonshine, The Pop-Up Drinks Company, Lucela’s Chocolate Rum, Lytham Gin, Brooks Gelato, and Mrs Dowsons.

For more information, please visit: lowtherpavilion.co.uk/outdoor-festivals

The Lytham International Film Festival

Saturday 24 - Monday 26 August from 11am

The Lytham International Film Festival is back, celebrating creativity, talent, and the art of storytelling through a weekend of independent film. Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, film enthusiasts, curious audiences, and industry professionals will converge at the historic Lowther Pavilion in the picturesque seaside town of Lytham. This annual event provides a platform for emerging filmmakers and connects audiences with compelling narratives from around the world.

Expect short films, features, regional films as well as a programme of workshops, and curated screenings. For the full programme, check out the online brochure: https://indd.adobe.com/view/e8a3b3d5-c217-4c0b-8c36-91d7b4a3cdd8

Weekend and day tickets are available at lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

Italian Car Meet Up

Thursday 29 August 2024 at 6pm. Free entry, suggested donation £5

Whether you’re bringing a car or just coming to have a look, you’re invited to join us for our 2nd annual evening of Italian cars in our beautiful gardens. Bring your Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Fiat, Ferrari, Maserati or Lamborghini and enjoy a night of cars, food, and drinks.

The event is free to attend, but a suggested donation of £5 will help keep our building and gardens at the heart of the Fylde Community.

A pizza van and pop-up bar will be onsite to keep visitors fed, and watered. Attendees can also buy a ticket to see Roman Holiday (U) showing as part of our outdoor cinema programme on the same night.

Free tickets and ticket with donations can be booked online by visiting lowtherpavilion.co.uk.