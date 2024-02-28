Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Zoo’s popular March Markdown deal for local people is back for 2024.

Residents of Blackpool, Wyre and the Fylde can get a 40 per cent reduction in admission prices from March 1 until March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual discount is a thank you to locals living in postcodes FY1 to FY8, PR3 and PR4 for their support throughout the previous 12 months.

Residents of Blackpool, Wyre and the Fylde can get a 40 per cent reduction in admission prices in March

Nicola Benstead, Marketing and PR Executive at Blackpool Zoo, said: "The last year has flown by here at Blackpool Zoo and March is, once again, upon us.

"We are delighted to be offering our March Markdown discount to our local supporters to get the season underway.

"The zoo bursts into life in spring, with daffodils and many other spring flowers popping up and babies starting to be born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be great to see familiar faces and new visitors come through the doors to mark the start of what is sure to be a fantastic year ahead."

A baby orangutan born at Blackpool Zoo was shown off by his proud mother (Credit: Michael Holmes/PA Wire)

Visitors can take advantage of the special offer to catch up with their favourite animals as well as the many new arrivals of 2023.

The zoo’s very own lion king, Khari, arrived back in the newly refurbished and extended Big Cat Habitat last spring and has been getting to know his new harem Hira and Narla.

Alyona the Amur tiger also returned before being joined by new kid on the block Rusty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarang, who was the first orangutan to be born at Blackpool Zoo for more than two decades, became an overnight sensation when he arrived last June.

Rusty was moved from Longleat Safari Park in Warminster to Blackpool Zoo's Big Cat Habitat (Credit: Blackpool Zoo)

He's getting bigger and stronger every day and Orangutan Outlook is now one of the most frequented areas of the zoo!

Other, equally beautiful, new arrivals during the last year include a pair of red panda cubs, a king colobus monkey who was named after HRH King Charles III and a giant anteater pup to name but a few.

Of course, there are plenty of long-term zoo residents ready and waiting to greet locals during March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elephant enthusiasts can head over to Base Camp to catch up with Emmett, Kate, Minbu, Noorjahan, Tara and Esha.

Elephant enthusiasts can head over to Base Camp to catch up with Emmett, Kate, Minbu, Noorjahan, Tara and Esha (Credit: Blackpool Zoo)

Gorilla fans can check in with Bukavu, Miliki, Njema, Meisie, Moanda and Makari while sea lion supporters can head over to the Active Oceans Arena to see Gina, Anya and the rest of the colony.

Other popular animals include the family of otters, the giraffes, lemurs, gibbons, tapirs, penguins, red pandas, kangaroos, wolves, zebras and much more!

Residents will need to provide a valid form of identification as proof of address such as a recent utility bill or driving licence, to take advantage of the March Markdown offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The March Markdown discount can be used for up to six people per household and cannot be used in conjunction with family tickets or any other offers.