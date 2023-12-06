Local funeral directors to host Christmas memorial

Local funeral directors are coming together to host a heartwarming Christmas memorial service for the community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the festive season approaches, J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Layton Funeral Directors and T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors are set to host poignant Christmas memorial services, creating a space for the community to come together for a moment of reflection and connection during the holiday season.

Two memorial services are scheduled to take place on Monday December 11 at 6:30 pm at St Kentigern's Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool, and on Thursday December 14 at 6:30 pm at Christ Church, Thorton, Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to offer a comforting moment of solace, the services aim to support families who have experienced the loss of a loved one, recognising the challenges that the holiday season can bring.

Most Popular

Funeral Arranger Carole Pickering with the branch memorial tree. Photo: e : J&A Porter Funeral Directors

Paul Beckett Business Leader at J&A Porter Funeral Directors said: “It’s so important for us to offer a place for reflection this Christmas for families in our community who have lost a loved one. We know the festive season can be a particularly difficult time for many, so we want to extend a warm invitation to anyone who has experienced loss to join us.”

The memorial services will offer a thoughtful blend of reflection and remembrance with readings, music and moments for contemplation.

Both events are free to attend, and refreshments will be provided.