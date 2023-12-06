News you can trust since 1873
Local funeral directors to host Christmas memorial

Local funeral directors are coming together to host a heartwarming Christmas memorial service for the community.
By Elle ShakespeareContributor
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
As the festive season approaches, J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Layton Funeral Directors and T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors are set to host poignant Christmas memorial services, creating a space for the community to come together for a moment of reflection and connection during the holiday season.

Two memorial services are scheduled to take place on Monday December 11 at 6:30 pm at St Kentigern's Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool, and on Thursday December 14 at 6:30 pm at Christ Church, Thorton, Cleveleys.

Designed to offer a comforting moment of solace, the services aim to support families who have experienced the loss of a loved one, recognising the challenges that the holiday season can bring.

    Funeral Arranger Carole Pickering with the branch memorial tree. Photo: e : J&A Porter Funeral DirectorsFuneral Arranger Carole Pickering with the branch memorial tree. Photo: e : J&A Porter Funeral Directors
    Paul Beckett Business Leader at J&A Porter Funeral Directors said: “It’s so important for us to offer a place for reflection this Christmas for families in our community who have lost a loved one. We know the festive season can be a particularly difficult time for many, so we want to extend a warm invitation to anyone who has experienced loss to join us.”

    The memorial services will offer a thoughtful blend of reflection and remembrance with readings, music and moments for contemplation.

    Both events are free to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

    For more information on J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Layton Funeral Directors and T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors visit: www.dignityfunerals.co.uk