Local funeral directors to host charity coffee morning

T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors in Cleveleys is opening its doors to host a special charity coffee morning this month to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Elle ShakespeareContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
The coffee morning will be held on Friday, September 29 from 11am until 2pm.

There will be plenty going on throughout the morning, including a tombola and raffle, with all proceeds going to Macmillan.

The event also provides an opportunity to meet the friendly team at T.H. Fenton and find out more about what happens at your local funeral home.

    T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors
    Paul Beckett Business Leader at T.H. Fenton said: “Our coffee morning is a moment for us to connect with our community and come together to show our support for Macmillan.

    “Whether you’re curious about the funeral planning process or simply want to join us for a coffee and chat to help raise vital funds for Macmillan, this event is open to all.

    “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to our branch.”

    All money raised from the coffee morning will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support enabling them to continue their vital work to support those living with cancer.

    There’s no need to register attendance, simply come along to T.H. Fenton, 27-28 Rossall Road in Cleveleys and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake with our team.

    To find out more about Layton or TH Fenton Funeral Directors or about Dignity visit www.dignityfunerals.co.uk

