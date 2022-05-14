Lancaster Bomber to fly over North West this weekend to mark Dambusters anniversary - here's where you can see it

The plane will be flying over the country to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.

It will pass over the North West today, Saturday, May 14, and tomorrow, Sunday, May 15. The iconic event will be taking place 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.

Here is the full list of flypast timings:

The magnificent Lancaster Bomber

Saturday May 14th

Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.15pm to 2pm

Lyddington, Rutland flypast – 1.25pm to 2.10pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35pm to 2.20pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.40pm to 2.30pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.50pm to 2.30pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.58pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 2.15pm to 3pm

Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast – 2.40pm to 3.25pm

Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast – 2.55 to 3.40pm

Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast – 3.05 to 3.50pm

Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast – 3.10 to 3.55pm

Sunday May 15th:

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast – 11.45am to 12.30pm

Hatfield, South Yorkshire flypast – 12.30pm to 1.20pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 1.05pm to 1.50pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35pm to 2.20pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.43pm

Flixton, Suffolk flypast – 1.45pm to 2.30pm

Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.55pm to 2.40pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast – 2.05 to 2.50pm