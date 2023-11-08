Join the Elf Run at Anchorsholme Park and raise money for Blue Skies hospital fund
The annual event is organised by the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, a charity dedicated to enhancing patient care at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
It is open to everyone and covers five laps of Anchorsholme Park's pathway covering a total distance of 5km.
Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley said: "We are delighted to see the return of the annual Elf Run to the Park.”It's so much fun especially as it connects with a Christmas Market and fairground rides which will be on during the event.”If you don’t feel you can run, you can simply jog, stroll or even jingle all the way to help raise money for our much-loved local hospital and be part of a really special day.”
Lynn Peat, community fundraiser for Blue Skies Charity, said: "Through their support Blue Skies is able to make a positive difference every single day to patients, their families and friends.
“The Elf Run is such an important part of our calendar and we encourage everyone of all ages and abilities to sign up and join us at this incredible venue to help to raise money for a great cause."
Entertainment includes Over Wyre Brass Band and Harry the Christmas Lorry plus there will be a children’s fairground and a range of Christmas market stalls.
To register visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ElfRun20222 or you can register on the day at 10.15am for an 11am start.