Come and have a quacking time at Martin Mere's Easter Duck Trail

Join the Easter Duck Trail at Martin Mere which runs until Monday, May 18

Martin Mere’s Easter Duck trail is underway and its just £1.

By Helen Nicholas
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:46 pm

Explore the amazing wetlands as you hunt for 25 bright yellow ducks and discover more about the real life ducks.

All visitors need to do is pick up a trail card when you get there for £1.

Situated off the A59, the Centre is signposted from junction 8 on the M61, junction 3 on the M58 and junction 27 on the M6. It is free to park at the centre.

1. Duck on Martin Mere's Easter duck trail. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Check out this peeping duck

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Duck on Martin Mere's Easter duck trail. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Walk round the beautiful grounds at Martin Mere

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Duck on Martin Mere's Easter duck trail. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

You will need to look up to see this little duck

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Duck on Martin Mere's Easter duck trail. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Where is this duck hiding?

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

