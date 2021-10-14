Join in with pumpkin decorating and spooky tales in Kirkham this Halloween

Residents are being asked to design their very own heritage-inspired pumpkin which will feature in a special display in the town centre during the half-term break.

Artists Andy Shaw and Sharon Kelly will run a pumpkin design event in Market Square, Kirkham, on Saturday October 23 – between 1pm and 4pm – to offer some handy design tips.

The Cultural Consortium is also hosting a “virtual campfire” event for people to share their ghostly experiences from the comfort of their own home.

Pumpkin carving this Halloween

The virtual campfire will be held on Tuesday October 26, at 7pm with North West-based artists Liz Chapman and Dustin Lyon who are hoping to use these stories within an art installation

in Kirkham later on in the year.

Helen Juste, Kirkham Cultural Consortium’s Cultural Producer, said: “Halloween is one of those times of year that appeals to all ages. From youngsters trick or treating and carving

Helen Juste

pumpkins to those who love frightening their friends and family with a good ghost story!

“Kirkham is a really historic town with plenty of folklore and tales from the past. We wanted to tap into that and create some events that everyone could take part in.

“All the pumpkins designed and created will feature in a special display in the town centre while the virtual campfire event will give people the chance to come together and share some

ghost stories which will, in turn, help inspire an exciting art installation at the heart of Kirkham later on in the year.”

Pumpkins – which can either be carved or painted – can be delivered to the former TSB Bank, 52A Poulton Street (next to Serendipity House) on Saturday October 23 or Wednesday

October 27, between 1pm and 4pm.

Pumpkin designs can be inspired by any part of Kirkham’s rich history dating back to Roman times, textile mills, the war years, Club Days as well as celebrating the town’s sporting

successes or even one of the town’s former nightspots.

You can also share a photograph of your creation to the Kirkham Treasures Facebook page or email it to [email protected] for a chance to win a high street shopping

voucher worth up to £50.

This virtual campfire event – hosted via Zoom – is aimed at an older audience, but families are more than welcome to join. To book your free ticket to listen or share a

story visit: https://shadowytalesstrangestories.eventbrite.co.uk

The events are all part of activities created by the Consortium’s Kirkham Treasures project which was formed as part of Kirkham’s status as one of Historic England’s High Street Heritage