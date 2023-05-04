News you can trust since 1873
Is this the best road to drive on in Lancashire? Scenic route starting at Dunsop Bridge and ending in Scorton is an absolute must whatever the weather

If, like me, you like heading out for a drive in the country at the weekend, you’ll be pleased to know I think I’ve found the best route in Lancashire.

By Jon Peake
Published 4th May 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:18 BST

With its winding roads through an Area Of Natural Beauty (Forest of Bowland), the route from Dunsop Bridge in Clitheroe through to the quaint village of Scorton is an absolute pleasure.

It takes around 30-45 minutes and takes in some breathtaking scenery, worth pulling over and marvelling at before finishing in stunning Scorton where you can get an ice cream, cup of tea and cake to refuel.

It’s a truly remarkable route whatever the weather and perfect to test your car’s capabilities – without driving too fast, of course!

Here are some of the pictures along the route and ending in Scorton ...

Is this the best road to drive in Lancashire? From Dunsop Bridge to Scorton

1. Is this the best road to drive in Lancashire? From Dunsop Bridge to Scorton

Is this the best road to drive in Lancashire? From Dunsop Bridge to Scorton Photo: JP

Follow the road from Dunsop Bridge up towards Wyresdale Tower, then take a sharp left when you seen the signpost for Scorton

2. From Dunsop Bridge to Scorton

Follow the road from Dunsop Bridge up towards Wyresdale Tower, then take a sharp left when you seen the signpost for Scorton Photo: Google Maps

Stopping along the way and taking in the gorgeous scenery

3. Pitstop

Stopping along the way and taking in the gorgeous scenery Photo: JP

A stream meanders alongside the road for part of the way

4. Field of streams

A stream meanders alongside the road for part of the way Photo: JP

