Is this the best road to drive on in Lancashire? Scenic route starting at Dunsop Bridge and ending in Scorton is an absolute must whatever the weather
If, like me, you like heading out for a drive in the country at the weekend, you’ll be pleased to know I think I’ve found the best route in Lancashire.
With its winding roads through an Area Of Natural Beauty (Forest of Bowland), the route from Dunsop Bridge in Clitheroe through to the quaint village of Scorton is an absolute pleasure.
It takes around 30-45 minutes and takes in some breathtaking scenery, worth pulling over and marvelling at before finishing in stunning Scorton where you can get an ice cream, cup of tea and cake to refuel.
It’s a truly remarkable route whatever the weather and perfect to test your car’s capabilities – without driving too fast, of course!
Here are some of the pictures along the route and ending in Scorton ...