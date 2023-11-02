Multi-platinum Australian recording artist Emily Williams will star as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard – a smash hit musical which is coming to Lancashire.

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical The Bodyguard is coming to the Winter Gardens from November 6 to 11.

The musical is based on the Oscar-nominated movie and features a host of irresistible classics including ‘Queen of the Night’, ‘I Have Nothing’, ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Producers, Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce that multi-platinum Australian recording artist Emily Williams will star as Rachel Marron

Emily returns to the role of Rachel Marron, having previously starred in the 2017 Australian production, which marked her theatrical debut:

The Bodyguard is a much-loved movie, even now, over 30-years on! Were you a fan of the movie growing up?

Yes, I was a fan of the movie – who wasn’t at that time?! It’s one of the best movies ever made.

If I were to have missed it, I don’t think I’d be able to sing the way I do now to be honest with you.

Multi-platinum Australian recording artist Emily Williams rose to fame on Australian Idol

She was an absolute queen, and she dominated the entire 90s. I’m so glad I was able to experience her while she was alive and see her in her prime.

You’re no stranger to the role, having previously starred in The Bodyguard in Australia. What made you want to return, and will you be approaching it differently this time around?

I think when I played the role in Australia in 2017, I was more excited to be singing the songs than

understanding and connecting deeply to the character of Rachel Marron. To get to come back and

I feel like the UK and Ireland tour are going to get the best of me in this role.

Can you tell us about Rachel Marron. How would you describe her?

Rachel Marron is strong, she’s an incredible performer, a beautiful mother, and very protective of the people around her.

She’s someone that thought she knew what was going on around her, and was in control of everything, but comes to realise that she doesn’t have full control of certain parts of her career.

That’s the moment where you see the vulnerability, that’s where you see her crash and explore parts of herself that she wouldn’t show the public.

You rose to fame on Australian Idol and subsequently became part of the acclaimed girl group Young Divas. How does your experience as a successful songstress influence your interpretation of the role of Rachel Marron – are there any parallels?

There are heaps of parallels! The first song I ever recorded after the finale of Australian Idol was ‘I Will Always Love You’, but the thing that really connects me and Rachel Marron is the fact that I’ve been on stages like her.

I understand the fans, and the stalkers that can come with being part of the industry.

I understand the stardom, with people and cameras everywhere, so I feel like I understand her as a person.

I would say another key connection is that we’re both mothers, so I am able to draw from personal experiences and throw them into her character.

During the rehearsals I came to realise that my interpretation of Rachel Marron is rooted in realism, because this is my life.

You must live through those years to be able to stand in these shoes. I know there have been a lot of Rachel’s before me, but I feel that if you haven’t experienced a bit of what is going on within the industry, you won’t know how to handle this role.

Entering the industry through a reality competition can be tough. How did you find it? Did you receive any guidance from people within the industry when you started?

I’m kind of lucky because I have a famous sister (Lavinia Williams), so I was the younger sibling watching my sister who had been in the industry for a very long time.

At the age of 13, I opened for Tina Turner alongside her because her group, Ma-V-Elle, were so big - they were the first Polynesian group in New Zealand to break out, so they were opening for a lot of amazing people.

I met a lot of famous people while I was still a young girl, so I was exposed to the industry early on.

The older I got, the more knowledge I gained about being in the scene, with the biggest guidance being my sister.

It was Lavinia that told me to go and audition for Australian Idol. I was happy just being a normal forklift-driving mum, but I went, and the rest is history.

What do you hope audiences across the UK and Ireland will take away from this production?

I want audiences to leave knowing that it was one of the best shows they’ve ever seen.

I want them to feel every single emotion that we’re giving on the stage from beginning to end, and then celebrate with me in the finale.

I want them to feel like they’ve been taken on a journey.

For anyone who has never seen the show before, it is definitely a show you don’t want to miss; it should be on your bucket list!