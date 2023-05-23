Stephanie Aird is a comedian from Hartlepool whose videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages.

With more than 600k followers on her Facebook page, Stephanie rose to popularity making comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops and trying to lose weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder and more recently Take A Hike on BBC Two.

Stephanie Aird is a comedian from Hartlepool

Most Popular

Alongside her comedy videos and shows, Stephanie runs her own pottery and jewellery company online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie will be performing at The Joe Longthorne Studio on October 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie said: “I cannot wait to perform in Blackpool, It's a new venue for me, and I hope to see some new faces there.

“My best point is when I come out on a wrecking ball, as Miley Cyrus, with just tights and tape. And I’ll tell you now my darling, it’s not a pretty sight!”