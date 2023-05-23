News you can trust since 1873
Internet star and comedian Stephanie Aird set to bring her show to Blackpool

Internet star and comedian Stephanie Aird is set to bring her show to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 18:01 BST

Stephanie Aird is a comedian from Hartlepool whose videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages.

With more than 600k followers on her Facebook page, Stephanie rose to popularity making comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops and trying to lose weight.

She has also appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder and more recently Take A Hike on BBC Two.

Stephanie Aird is a comedian from HartlepoolStephanie Aird is a comedian from Hartlepool
    Alongside her comedy videos and shows, Stephanie runs her own pottery and jewellery company online.

    Stephanie will be performing at The Joe Longthorne Studio on October 1, 2023.

    Stephanie said: “I cannot wait to perform in Blackpool, It's a new venue for me, and I hope to see some new faces there.

    “My best point is when I come out on a wrecking ball, as Miley Cyrus, with just tights and tape. And I’ll tell you now my darling, it’s not a pretty sight!”

    Tickets are available now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool/the-joe-longthorne-studio/stephanie-aird-lols-live-in-blackpool/.

