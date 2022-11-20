Inside Blackpool's massive Winter World Cup Fan Zone boasting the biggest screen in Lancashire
Winter Gardens in Blackpool is playing host to the biggest World Cup Fan Zone in Lancashire.
The 26,000 square foot venue can host just under 1,000 fans and also offers pre and post match entertainment and interactive games, including a crossbar challenge.
For just £20 you can book a VIP package, which offers a jug of beer, food, and table service throughout the game and, of course, the best seats in the house – right in front of the massive screen.
Tickets are selling fast for the England games, so be quick!
Visit wintergardensblackpool.co.uk for more information and details on how to book.