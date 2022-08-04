Inflata Land will open its doors on Saturday, August 6, and bring a whole host of fun including inflatable assault courses, ball pools, super slides and more.

Where will the Inflata Land theme park be held?

The attraction, which will set up camp in Stanley Hall High School in Fleetwood Road, Southport, is sure to be a hit with families across the area and beyond.

A pop-up inflatable theme park is coming to Southport this weekend

It comes from the team behind Inflata Nation, one of the UK’s most popular family attractions, which has locations in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, London and other major UK cities.

When is the theme park open?

Inflata Land will take over the sports hall of the school in Southport, until the schools return after summer holidays.

Thereafter, it will be open during weekends and school holidays.

How much is it?

Prices range from £3.95 per hour for children under the age of four to £7.50 per hour for everyone over four.

An extra hour will cost £3 for under fours and £6 for over fours, while spectators and babies in arms enjoy free entry.

This is what the organisers said…

Matt Ball, co-founder of Inflata Nation, said: “Months of hard work and planning have gone into opening Inflata Land in Southport and we can’t wait to finally welcome guests inside.

“We have set up the pop-up inflatable theme park in Southport in previous years and it has always been a big hit, so we are excited to be able to bring it back.

“And the big difference this year is that it will be available for both kids and adults – or “big kids’ as we like to call them.

“It promises to be the ultimate day out for families in Merseyside, with lots of thrills and spills to keep both kids and adults entertained.

“The arena will feature drop slides, Inflata Bubbles, a 24-metre dual lane assault course and a dedicated under fours area, all incorporated into a wall-to-wall inflatable space.