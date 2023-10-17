I visited Blackpool Pleasure Beach for an unforgettable night of chills and thrills on the Journey To Hell

The chilling atmosphere, immersive sets, and committed actors brought the stories to life, making me feel as though I'd stepped into a horror movie.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the harvest moon casts an eerie glow over the landscape and a crisp autumn breeze rustles the leaves, it's that time of year again.

Halloween is upon us, and for thrill-seekers and lovers of all things spooky, there's no better place to celebrate this haunting holiday than Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ‘Journey to Hell’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recently had the spine-tingling pleasure of experiencing the frights and delights of the Pleasure Beach in the dark, from the meticulously designed haunted houses to the immersive scare zones and entertaining live shows, the experience was a true celebration of all things eerie and unsettling.

Most Popular

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Embracing the Spooky Atmosphere:

From the moment I entered the Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure beach, I was enveloped in a world of darkness, fog, and sinister soundscapes. The attention to detail in the thematic decorations was truly impressive, with every corner of the park transformed into a spook-tacular wonderland. Ghostly figures and skeletal creatures lurked in the shadows, setting the mood for a night of thrilling scares.

Haunted Houses and Maze Madness:

Halloween is upon us, and for thrill-seekers and lovers of all things spooky, there's no better place to celebrate this haunting holiday than Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ‘Journey to Hell’.

The heart of the Halloween theme park experience at Pleasure Beach Blackpool is undoubtedly the haunted houses and mazes. These attractions took me on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from nervous anticipation to heart-pounding fear.

As I entered the first haunted house, the Twisted Tunnels, I was immediately greeted by a barrage of terrifying surprises. Ghouls, zombies, and monsters seemed to come out of nowhere, leaving me breathless with each turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attention to detail in these attractions was astounding. The chilling atmosphere, immersive sets, and committed actors brought the stories to life, making me feel as though I'd stepped into a horror movie. Jump scares, unsettling visuals, and eerie sound effects kept me on my toes throughout the night.

Scare Zones and Startling Encounters:

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between the haunted houses, scare zones were scattered throughout the park. These were open areas where costumed actors roamed freely, ready to startle unsuspecting visitors. I often found myself walking cautiously, knowing that any moment, a sinister figure might leap out of the shadows or whisper a spine-tingling threat.

Deliciously Spooky Treats:

No Halloween experience is complete without themed food and beverages. The park's vendors did not disappoint, offering a delectable array of Halloween-inspired treats. I savored my black barmcake burger that fueled my for the rest of the freakishly fun aventures to follow.

How you can try the ‘Journey to Hell’ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

If you're a fan of Halloween and the thrill of being scared, a visit to the ‘Journey to Hell’ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is an absolute must, offering a night of unforgettable, hair-raising fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad