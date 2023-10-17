News you can trust since 1873
I visited Blackpool Pleasure Beach for an unforgettable night of chills and thrills on the Journey To Hell

The chilling atmosphere, immersive sets, and committed actors brought the stories to life, making me feel as though I'd stepped into a horror movie.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
As the harvest moon casts an eerie glow over the landscape and a crisp autumn breeze rustles the leaves, it's that time of year again.

Halloween is upon us, and for thrill-seekers and lovers of all things spooky, there's no better place to celebrate this haunting holiday than Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ‘Journey to Hell’.

I recently had the spine-tingling pleasure of experiencing the frights and delights of the Pleasure Beach in the dark, from the meticulously designed haunted houses to the immersive scare zones and entertaining live shows, the experience was a true celebration of all things eerie and unsettling.

    Embracing the Spooky Atmosphere:

    From the moment I entered the Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure beach, I was enveloped in a world of darkness, fog, and sinister soundscapes. The attention to detail in the thematic decorations was truly impressive, with every corner of the park transformed into a spook-tacular wonderland. Ghostly figures and skeletal creatures lurked in the shadows, setting the mood for a night of thrilling scares.

    Haunted Houses and Maze Madness:

    The heart of the Halloween theme park experience at Pleasure Beach Blackpool is undoubtedly the haunted houses and mazes. These attractions took me on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from nervous anticipation to heart-pounding fear.

    As I entered the first haunted house, the Twisted Tunnels, I was immediately greeted by a barrage of terrifying surprises. Ghouls, zombies, and monsters seemed to come out of nowhere, leaving me breathless with each turn.

    The attention to detail in these attractions was astounding. The chilling atmosphere, immersive sets, and committed actors brought the stories to life, making me feel as though I'd stepped into a horror movie. Jump scares, unsettling visuals, and eerie sound effects kept me on my toes throughout the night.

    Scare Zones and Startling Encounters:

    Between the haunted houses, scare zones were scattered throughout the park. These were open areas where costumed actors roamed freely, ready to startle unsuspecting visitors. I often found myself walking cautiously, knowing that any moment, a sinister figure might leap out of the shadows or whisper a spine-tingling threat.

    Deliciously Spooky Treats:

    No Halloween experience is complete without themed food and beverages. The park's vendors did not disappoint, offering a delectable array of Halloween-inspired treats. I savored my black barmcake burger that fueled my for the rest of the freakishly fun aventures to follow.

    How you can try the ‘Journey to Hell’ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

    If you're a fan of Halloween and the thrill of being scared, a visit to the ‘Journey to Hell’ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is an absolute must, offering a night of unforgettable, hair-raising fun.

    Journey to Hell takes place on selected dates between 13th and 31st of October 2023. Tickets are priced at £39.50 for a standard ticket and £51.50 with Pasaje Del Terror. You can purchase tickets as an addition to your eTicket. Tickets can be purchased via the link: https://bookings.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/date/journey-to-hell.

