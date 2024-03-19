Huge Elmer elephant sculptures set to arrive in Blackpool next month for free family trail
Families will be able to search for giant Elmer sculptures coming to Blackpool next month.
The free, family-friendly trail will see at least 30 large Elmer sculptures in key locations around Blackpool.
Inspired by David McKee's beloved children's book character, each one will be uniquely decorated, creating a parade through the town that will be enjoyed by visitors and locals for eight weeks, from April 13 to June 9.
A herd of smaller Elmer sculptures will accompany the trail, decorated by local children and young people through schools and youth organisations.
They will be displayed inside some of the town’s tourist, cultural and leisure locations.
Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool is being brought to the town by Brian House Children's Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press.
Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: "After working with Blackpool Council and other local partners, we are absolutely delighted to be able to announce the much-anticipated dates for Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool.
"We can't wait to see our unique Elmers 'on parade' from April 13 and see the many thousands of people enjoying them in town and unlocking special rewards on our trail app throughout the eight weeks.
"We've had such an exciting few months welcoming new sponsors to the herd, and we really can't wait for next spring, seeing our wonderful Elmers on display and raising money and awareness of our children’s hospice, supporting our area's most fragile children."
They've been sponsored by businesses and organisations and will be placed around key landmarks, streets, and open spaces across Blackpool, with visitors encouraged to visit as many as possible.
The event will feature a free art trail app to show the location of each Elmer and the herds of small Elmers, along with information about official partners, sponsors and artists.
Once the trail has finished, the sculptures will be auctioned off to raise vital funds for the hospice's specialist care to their patients and their families.
Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool is supported by Presenting Partners Thompson Contracts and Ameon, Learning Programme Sponsor Tower Insurance and Official Supporters Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL) and Beaverbrooks.
