How you can see the Red Arrows when they return to Blackpool this weekend

The Red Arrows are returning to Blackpool this weekend (September 11 & 12)

The Reds are not here to perform on this occasion, but are just stopping off on their return from Friday's International Sanicole Airshow in Belgium.

But you can still catch a glimpse of them at Blackpool Airport, where they will arrive in style on Saturday afternoon (see exact times below).

The famous fleet will stay at Hangar Three before they return to their home station at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on Sunday morning.

How, when and where can we see the Red Arrows?

- They will arrive at Blackpool Airport at 4.18pm on Saturday (September 11)

- They will depart the airport at 10.14am on Sunday (September 12)

- The airport isn’t open to the general public but you can view them from the perimeter fence near Morrisons in Squires Gate Lane.

- You can also watch them arrive in style from the sand dunes at Squires Gate.

What do Blackpool Airport say?

A spokesman for Blackpool Airport told the Gazette: "This weekend the Red Arrows are back for a quick stop off at Hangar Three at Blackpool Airport.

"They’ll be arriving Saturday, September 11 at 4.18pm and departing Sunday September 12 at 10.14am.

"The airport isn’t open to the general public but you can catch a glimpse of them at the perimeter fence near Morrisons or from our lovely sand dunes at Squires Gate!"

