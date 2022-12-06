After a two year absence due to the Covid pandemic, Handel’s Messiah will be performed by the KVU Singers at Freckleton Methodist Church on Sunday, December 11.

The event sees the quality of a concert hall performance in the intimacy of a village chapel.

The KVU Singers, formerly known as the Keighley Choral Union Choir, have been singing the Messiah at Freckleton for more than 40 years.

Their conductor, Frank Smith, said: “Our Christmas begins when we come to Freckleton to sing The Messiah. It is a highlight of our year.”

The highly accomplished choir is accompanied by professional soloists, organist and trumpeter. This year will feature soprano Laurie Ashworth, alto Joyce Tindsley, tenor Huw Rhys-Evans, bass Terence Ayebore, organist Karen Au and trumpeter Ben Jarvis.

The event, organised by the Freckleton Music Festival Committee, takes place on Sunday, December 11 at 2.30pm in Freckleton Methodist Church, Kirkham Road, Freckleton.

There is a break for tea around 4pm, with community carol singing taking place during the interval for the first time this year. The concert will resume at 6pm for the second and third parts.

David Kirby, chairman of the organising committee, said: “Being in the Methodist Church with a choir that interprets the Messiah so movingly is for me unequalled. It’s better than when I was treated to listening to the Messiah on the front row in the Royal Albert Hall, London.”

There is no charge or booking to attend but donations are welcome.

